The opening round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will go ahead on schedule in St. Petersburg, albeit with no attending spectators.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that there would be no general admission tickets sold to the public, which threw up uncertainty over the event. Now, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Krisema says that the race weekend will continue.

“The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will continue and will be televised. However, the Grand Prix will be closed to spectators and all public events associated with the race are cancelled as well,” Krisema said.

“We want to encourage everyone to watch the race and show your support for the city of St. Petersburg, for our promoters, for the racing drivers, and for IndyCar.”

“Today I will also be signing an emergency ordinance and declaration relating to coronavirus which addresses things like congregating around the race location, price gouging and procurement policies.”

It has also been confirmed that the weekend schedule will be altered, meaning there will be no on-track action on Friday. Practice and qualifying will be held on Saturday before the race gets underway on Sunday.

“The race weekend will operate from Friday through Sunday, with INDYCAR on-track sessions limited to Saturday and Sunday.

“The activities also include Road To Indy, IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup, and SRO Motorsports Group America on a condensed schedule. A press release with full details, including a revised schedule, will be issued with additional details later today.”

Many sporting events around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus. NBA had its season suspended after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The NHL has also suspended its season, while NASCAR will commence with the upcoming two rounds of the Cup behind closed doors.