A truck transporting Colton Herta’s No. 88 Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport car to St. Petersburg caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The truck also contained pit equipment for the opening round of the 2020 IndyCar season, which kicks off this weekend.

It is reported that the fire did not reach the car, however most of the equipment and tools in the trailer were damaged. It is also believed that no individuals were harmed in the fire.

A short statement from Andretti Autosport said: “We want to thank everyone for the outreach and concern. We are still evaluating any damages and hope to have an update soon. We are thankful to report that no one was harmed, and want to thank our transport drivers and local first responders for their quick action and support.”

Herta is entering his second full season of IndyCar racing in 2020, having impressed in 2019 with the Harding Steinbrenner team, winning two races.

At the second round of the season in Austin, the Californian-born driver became the youngest race winner in IndyCar history at 18 years, 359 days old.

He took three pole positions throughout the year and rounded off the season in Laguna Seca with a win, fending off Team Penske’s Will Power.