Australian Grand Prix – Below are the results of the third practice session ahead of qualifying for the 2022 F1 World Championship race from Melbourne:

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.978 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.245s 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.398s 4 Fernando Alonso Alpine 0.559s 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.680s 6 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0.864s 7 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing 1.077s 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1.122s 9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.164s 10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.225s 11 George Russell Mercedes 1.234s 12 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.446s 13 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.543s 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.633s 15 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Racing 2.085s 16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2.213s 17 Alex Albon Williams 2.934s 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 2.996s 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 3.329s 20 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin No time