Australian Grand Prix – Below are the results of the third practice session ahead of qualifying for the 2022 F1 World Championship race from Melbourne:
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18.978
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0.245s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|0.398s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|0.559s
|5
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|0.680s
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|0.864s
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|1.077s
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1.122s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1.164s
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1.225s
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1.234s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1.446s
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1.543s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1.633s
|15
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Racing
|2.085s
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|2.213s
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2.934s
|18
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|2.996s
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|3.329s
|20
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|No time